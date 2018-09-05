News

Level 3 sex offender moves to Spokane area



Posted: Sep 05, 2018



SPOKANE, Wash. - A level 3 sex offender has moved to the Spokane area. 

Benjamin E. Stutzke, 39, was convicted for voyeurism in 2016. He has served his sentence. 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases information on sex offenders when they believe the information will enhance public safety and protection.

Level 3 sex offenders have a potential to re-offend. 

Stutzke has brown hair and brown eyes. 

