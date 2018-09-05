Level 3 sex offender moves to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. - A level 3 sex offender has moved to the Spokane area.
Benjamin E. Stutzke, 39, was convicted for voyeurism in 2016. He has served his sentence.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases information on sex offenders when they believe the information will enhance public safety and protection.
Level 3 sex offenders have a potential to re-offend.
Stutzke has brown hair and brown eyes.
