Level 3 evacuations lifted for 4,000 acre fire near Yakima

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE: (7:45 a.m.) With overnight growth, crews now estimate the fire at 4,000 acres.

According to Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management, "Crews will be battling winds and terrain today, as firefighters, from all over the state, will engage the fire lines."

Those looking for information on the fire can call 509 574 1926.

Fire activity is picking up on the #ConradFire near #naches @waDNR_fire launching air attack currently #WaWILDFIRE @SE_WA_IMT pic.twitter.com/ikCHMYq5kR — Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@IAFFL3711) July 2, 2018

Original Story:

A 1500 acre brush fire is burning in the Wenas Valley, near the town of Selah. It started about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

About 75 homes were issued Level 3 evacuations Sunday. Those were lifted around 9:30 p.m. when local crews determined homes were no longer threatened. But the fire is still burning this morning.

There are conflicting reports about the damage the fire has caused, but the Yakima Herald reports a senior emergency planner at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said "it's likely at least two homes were lost."

The Washington State Fire Marshal has sent 5 strike teams, and 2 task forces to help get the fire under control. Twelve local fire engines and two helicopters were already working to fight the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.