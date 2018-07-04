News

Level 3 evacuation notice issued for Road W-NW and Stuhlmiller Road

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:32 PM PDT

A level 3 evacuation notice has been issued for the area of Road W-NW and Stuhlmiller Road due to a wildfire.

 

 

A level 3 evacuation notice means that you are in immediate danger and you need to leave now. Police are currently on their way to notify residents.   

According to the Grant Count Sheriff's Department,  this is not a largely populated area, but those who do live there have very limited access to roads in and out of the area.           

