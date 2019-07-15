News

Level 3 evacuation issued for people living near Mattawa fire

Jul 14, 2019 02:08 PM PDT

Jul 14, 2019 08:03 PM PDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - On Sunday, a power-line fire broke out on the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa. What began as a 100-acre fire grew to at leat 5,000 acres.

Grant County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 3 evacuation notice for people living at 23000 blk Road O-SW to the 23000 blk Road R-SW. Residents there need to leave right now. Do not delay. Law enforcement will go door-to-door to notify people. 

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office said the Level 3 evacuation notice includes:

23000 block Road 0-SW

23000 block Road P-SW

23000 block Road Q-SW

23000 block Road R-SW

The fire sits at 0% containment. Local and federal crews are currently working with three aircraft to help contain the fire.

