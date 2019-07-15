Level 3 evacuation issued for people living near Mattawa fire

Grant County Sheriff's Office A powerline fire burns the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa .

Grant County Sheriff's Office A powerline fire burns the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa .

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - On Sunday, a power-line fire broke out on the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa. What began as a 100-acre fire grew to at leat 5,000 acres.

Grant County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 3 evacuation notice for people living at 23000 blk Road O-SW to the 23000 blk Road R-SW. Residents there need to leave right now. Do not delay. Law enforcement will go door-to-door to notify people.

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office said the Level 3 evacuation notice includes:

23000 block Road 0-SW

23000 block Road P-SW

23000 block Road Q-SW

23000 block Road R-SW

The fire sits at 0% containment. Local and federal crews are currently working with three aircraft to help contain the fire.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.