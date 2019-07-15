Level 2 evacuations issued near Mattawa fire, emergency shelter set up

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Level 2 evacuation orders are in place for people living near the Powerline Fire in Mattawa. Those orders affect people living from the 23000 block of Road O-SW to the 23000 block of Road R-SW.

The Level 2 evacuation notice includes:

23000 block Road 0-SW

23000 block Road P-SW

23000 block Road Q-SW

23000 block Road R-SW

Evacuation orders were downgraded to level 2 from level 3 on Sunday. As of midnight Monday, anyone living in that area may stay in their homes, but must be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

The sheriff's office said there are 15 homes or businesses affected by the evacuation notices and about 15 more affected by level 1 evacuation notices. No structures have been damaged or lost.

The wildfire started on the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa. It began as a 100-acre fire and quickly grew to 5,000 acres.

Wind is driving the fire through brush and grass land. Washington's Fire Marshall has authorized state resources and an incident management team to help local crews.

#PowerlineFire :: State mobilized resources have been arriving throughout the night. Last night's level 1 and 2 evacuation notices remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/FHjARoJtqx — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 15, 2019

Anyone who needs a place to stay during the fire can go to Wahluke High School, where an emergency shelter has been set up.

The fire sits at low containment. Local and federal crews are currently working with three aircraft to help contain the fire.

