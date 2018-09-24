Level 2 evacuation notice lifted for I-90 fires

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Greater Spokane Emergency Management has canceled the evacuation notice for the West Plains area.

Fire evacuation level 2 cancelled at 1410 hours for the west plains. — Greater Spokane EM (@GEGEmergencyMgt) September 24, 2018

Authorities are still working on making sure the fires are put out.

More information to come.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple brush fires burning along I-90 near Spokane International Airport has prompted authorities to issue a Level 2 evacuation notice.

Greater Spokane Emergency Management tweeted out the notice earlier with a map of the affected area.

Get SET to leave! SCFD 3 is issuing a Level 2 evacuation due to a brush fire in your area! See map for location details. Remember Levels 1,2.3! Ready, Set, Go. pic.twitter.com/XEIWpTbXgO — Greater Spokane EM (@GEGEmergencyMgt) September 24, 2018

This is a developing story. We will add more information when it becomes available.