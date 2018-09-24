Level 2 evacuation notice lifted for I-90 fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Greater Spokane Emergency Management has canceled the evacuation notice for the West Plains area.
Authorities are still working on making sure the fires are put out.
More information to come.
ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple brush fires burning along I-90 near Spokane International Airport has prompted authorities to issue a Level 2 evacuation notice.
Greater Spokane Emergency Management tweeted out the notice earlier with a map of the affected area.
This is a developing story. We will add more information when it becomes available.
