Level 1 evacuation notices posted west of Othello
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Level 1 evacuation notices have been issues for residents living west of Othello along State Route 26 near the Grant-Adams county line due to the Wahluke Slope Fire.
The fire started Friday night near mile post 59 of State Route 24. It's currently burning to the north over the top of the Saddle Mountains. Due to its location, the fire is very difficult to access.
Level 1 evacuation notices are only alerts. At this time, there is no immediate danger to homes, but the fire may be moving toward you. This is the time to make preparations and get ready to leave.
