Level 1 evacuation notice issued for Quincy Lakes area

QUINCY LAKES, Wash. - A level 1 evacuation notice is in effect near Quincy Lakes in Grant County.

A 100 acre wildfire is burning near Road R access off of Road 3 NW and is moving to the south.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, “a level 1 evacuation means there is no immediate danger to your home, family or business, but that the fire may be moving toward you. Now is the time to get ready. Refine your evacuation plans, and gather the things you’ll need if you must evacuate. Residents with special needs, or those with pets or livestock, should take note and make preparations for relocating family members, pets, and livestock.”

The sheriff's office would like to emphasize that this is a precautionary message about possible future evacuations. Right now, there is no immediate threat, but please be aware of what is going on around you.