Level 1 Advisory issued for fire burning near Okanogan

OKANOGAN, Wash. - Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued a Level 1 Advisory on a fire burning three miles northwest of Okanogan, on 189 Dry Coulee Road.

There are no evacuation orders in place, just a warning of current conditions.

Emergency Management crews urge people to be cautious of their surroundings and take action if needed, and to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

According to Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire was at four to five acres in size before firefighter crews arrived.