Less than 15 percent of Idaho drivers have Star Cards with Real ID deadline looming

POST FALLS, Idaho - Come Oct. 1, 2020, travelers will not be able to get past airport security unless they have a Real ID compliant license. In Idaho, it's called the Star Card and less than 15% of drivers have theirs with the deadline less than a year away.

"Our officers would take no joy in having to turn away any passengers who are ticketed passengers," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "That could be a very sticky situation for people. They will be grounded and we don't want to see that happen."

In order to get a Real ID compliant license, you'll need to head to the DMV with a few documents that cannot be laminated. For a full list, click here.

Transportation experts warn the longer you put it off -- no matter where you live -- the longer you'll have to wait at the DMV.

"Get it done now and don't wait until the last minute, because the lines will just get longer," said Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. "We're filled to the gills and we can only process so many people."

Higgins said to get around the long wait, you can always schedule an appointment. To set one up, click here.