Leave the rain jacket at home! Nothin' but sunshine expected today
SPOKANE, Wash. - Leave the rain jacket at home! Wednesday will be sunny and dry.
We'll see a high of 54 degrees for each of the next two days, then warm to a balmy 64 on Friday! Then the chilly temperatures return as we get into next week.
Bottom line: The next few days are looking like a great time to get out and enjoy this beautiful time of year in the Inland Northwest.
