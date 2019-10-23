Leave the rain jacket at home! Nothin' but sunshine expected today

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Leave the rain jacket at home! Wednesday will be sunny and dry.

We'll see a high of 54 degrees for each of the next two days, then warm to a balmy 64 on Friday! Then the chilly temperatures return as we get into next week.

Bottom line: The next few days are looking like a great time to get out and enjoy this beautiful time of year in the Inland Northwest.