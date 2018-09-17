Learn more about the $495M schools bond on your November ballot in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - You have a little less than two months to study up on ballot measures by the time Election Day rolls around on November 6. And if you're in Spokane County, one of the things on your ballot will be a $495 million schools bond.

The Spokane Public School District is asking the funding to build new schools, replace old ones, and provide much-needed upgrades across the district.

The money would pay for three brand new middle schools to help ease overcrowding and get class sizes down. It would also cover renovations to three existing middle schools, safety and technology upgrades across the district, and set aside money for a revamp of Joe Albi Stadium.



If you have questions about where exactly the money would go or how the bond would affect your taxes, the district is holding several informational meetings you can attend.

The first one is tonight at Glover Middle School at 7:30 p.m.

The rest will be held at different middle schools around the district on Monday and Tuesday for the next two weeks. The full schedule is listed below.

Sept 17, @ Glover MS – 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 18, @ Chase MS – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept 24, @ Sacajawea MS – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept 25, @ Salk MS – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct 1, @ Shaw MS – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct 2, @ Garry MS – 6:30-7:30 p.m.

