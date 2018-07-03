Learn how to enjoy the great outdoors in the Inland Northwest at Spokatopia

SPOKANE, Wash. - - Parents, if you are feeling a little envious of all the fun your children are having at camp this summer, here's your chance to get in on the outdoor action!

The City of Spokane along with OutThere Outdoors and Evergreen East Mountain Bike Alliance are hosting the fourth annual Spokatopia event, Saturday July 7th in Camp Sekani Park from 9am to 6pm.

The event gives families and adventure enthusiasts the chance to see all that the great outdoors offers to the Inland Northwest with different demos and activities; from kayaking to mountain biking, slacklining to stand-up paddle boarding.

Admission to the event is free, but activity costs inside vary.