Learn about planned Barker Road improvements at open house tonight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you live in, or drive through Spokane Valley, you're invited to an open house Wednesday night.
The Department of Transportation wants to let citizens know about several improvement projects planned for Barker Road. The goal of the project is to increase safety and reduce congestion.
According to WSDOT, the projects include:
- Constructing single lane roundabouts at the I-90 westbound and eastbound ramps
- Adding a bike lane and pedestrian areas to improve safety
- Removing left turns in and out of Boone Avenue
- Removing left turns in and out of Broadway Avenue east of Barker Road
Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2020.
Staff will be at Riverbend Elementary School Wednesday evening to give a presentation on the changes, take citizen input, and explain what drivers can expect during construction.
The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Riverbend Elementary is located at 17720 E. Mission Ave.
If you can't be there, you can learn more about the planned projects here.
