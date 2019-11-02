Leaf pickup starts Monday in Spokane

Pile of fall leaves with fan rake on lawn

SPOKANE, Wash. - Leaf pickup starts Monday across Spokane.

Crews will begin in Audubon, Driscoll and Woodridge areas before branching out to the South Hill and finishing in downtown, the City of Spokane said.

Streets clear of leaves will provide safer driving conditions come winter when snow and ice accumulates on the roads, the City said.

If you have leaves in your yard you’d like to get rid of, you can place them in green yard and food waste containers throughout the month of November for curbside pickup.

The City is asking residents to keep an eye on the schedule so you can move your car from the curb on the appropriate days. Crews plan to pick up leaves between 7 a.m.- 10 p.m., seven days a week.

