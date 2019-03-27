Leach, Baumgartner to discuss new WSU course 'Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy'

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State football coach Mike Leach is taking his expertise to the classroom.

Leach and Washington State Senator Michael Baumgartner are teaming up teach a new course called "Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategy" at WSU. The course starts Wednesday and will continue through April.

Leach and Baumgartner will hold a press conference ahead of the first class on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. The press conference will be streamed on the KXLY Facebook page and KXLY.com.

The final session on April 23 will be livestreamed and available to anyone who wants to watch.

The seminar's classroom sessions are limited to 40 current WSU students.

