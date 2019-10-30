Missing 60-year-old man from Latah County found dead
GENESSEE, Idaho - A 60-year-old man who went missing several days ago was found dead in Latah County on Wednesday.
The Latah County Sheriff's Office said Teddy Joel English left Genessee on October 27.
English did not take any clothes, medications or a cell phone charger. He had not contacted any family members or friends, and did not show up for work.
The cause of English's death is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.
