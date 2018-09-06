Latah County Sheriff deputies search for missing woman

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Investigators say Yvonne Louis Danich, 54, also known as Yvonne Abbott, was reported missing on September, 3.

She's listed at 5'7' and 140 pounds

Danich may be driving a Silver 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Idaho Plate 1LC2896.

She was last seen in the Moscow area on August 25, 2018.

If you have any information concerning Yvonne Danich please contact Detective Ryan Weaver at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office 208-882-2216.