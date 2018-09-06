News

Latah County Sheriff deputies search for missing woman

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:23 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 02:23 PM PDT

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Investigators say Yvonne Louis Danich, 54, also known as Yvonne Abbott, was reported missing on September, 3.

She's listed at 5'7' and 140 pounds

Danich may be driving a Silver 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Idaho Plate 1LC2896.

She was last seen in the Moscow area on August 25, 2018.

If you have any information concerning Yvonne Danich please contact Detective Ryan Weaver at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office 208-882-2216.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS