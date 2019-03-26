Last perfect bracket has the Zags going all the way

SPOKANE, Wash. - The last perfect bracket has the Zags winning it all.

There is only one perfect bracket still standing Monday morning among all major online bracket challenges, the NCAA reports.

According to the NCAA, "Center Road" now holds the longest streak of correct bracket picks ever seen. The last record of 39 games was set in 2017.

Not only does "Center Road" have a perfect bracket, but they have picked the Zags to go all the way. "Center Road" predicts the Zags will beat Kentucky 77-71 in the championship game.

The NCAA said brackets are typically blown by the first Friday or Saturday of the tournament.

Picking a perfect bracket is near impossible. As the NCAA puts it, "If every game were a coin toss, the odds of predicting 48 in a row are 1 in 281,474,976,710,656."

