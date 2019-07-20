Large fight in downtown Spokane ends with suspect struck by street sign

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to an 8-person fight that escalated to a stabbing in downtown Spokane early Saturday morning.

According to police, the fight escalated around 1:18 a.m. when a man and woman tried to break up two women who were arguing in the street, near the 400 block of W. Sprague. From there, police said 5 to 10 men attacked the man trying to break up the women.

According to a release, that man produced a knife when the other men surrounded him, stabbing one of them. The fight ended when he was struck with a street sign multiple times and stabbed in the calf with a hair pick.

Police said it took over 17 officers to contain the scene and attempt to contain the crowd.

Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well as one woman who took herself to the hospital to be treated for injuries on her face.

According to police, one suspect was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant.

They are continuing to investigate.