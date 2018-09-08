News

Lapwai woman killed after driving car into tree

Sep 08, 2018

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 01:27 PM PDT

LAPWAI, Idaho - A Lapwai woman was killed early Saturday morning after she drove her car into a tree at a high rate of speed.

Aretha Everett, 44, was driving her car southbound on Main Street approaching Bever Road. She left the roadway, striking a tree head-on. Neither Everett or her passenger, Kaliel Day, 21, were wearing seatbelts.

Everett was declared dead on scene while Day was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. 

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

