Lapwai woman killed after driving car into tree

LAPWAI, Idaho - A Lapwai woman was killed early Saturday morning after she drove her car into a tree at a high rate of speed.

Aretha Everett, 44, was driving her car southbound on Main Street approaching Bever Road. She left the roadway, striking a tree head-on. Neither Everett or her passenger, Kaliel Day, 21, were wearing seatbelts.

Everett was declared dead on scene while Day was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.