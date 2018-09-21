News

KXLY signal restored in LC Valley, but you may need to rescan

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 12:35 PM PDT

The KXLY signal that went off the air Thursday in the LC Valley has been restored as of Friday afternoon, but you may need to rescan your television.

Engineers fixed the problem that involved KXLY and several other stations being off the air. If you still can't see KXLY4 and you watch us over the air, try rescanning your television and you should see your signal restored.

