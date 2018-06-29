News

KXLY's Hoopfest Best Team Name Contest finds a winner

SPOKANE, Wash. - Drumroll, please! The KXLY4's Hoopfest Best Team Name Contest has yielded a winner.

Our viewers chose Baskets and Gravy as their favorite team name. 

The team is made up of Kyle Davidson, Travis Johnsey, Evan Clement, and Spencer Clement. Kyle and Spencer have played together for seven to eight years. 

All of the team members are from Olympia.

Kyle says that last year, the team brainstormed until they came up with Baskets and Gravy. They all like biscuits and gravy, and so the name stuck.

 

 

