News

KXLY investigating signal outage in LC Valley

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 10:44 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 10:44 AM PDT

Engineers from KXLY4 are investigating a signal outage of our station and others in parts of the Lewis-Clark Valley.

Many viewers lost signals from multiple stations Thursday. We are working to investigate the outage and hope to have a solution as soon as possible. 

