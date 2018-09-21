KXLY investigating signal outage in LC Valley
Engineers from KXLY4 are investigating a signal outage of our station and others in parts of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Many viewers lost signals from multiple stations Thursday. We are working to investigate the outage and hope to have a solution as soon as possible.
