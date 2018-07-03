Kootenai Health patient concerned with hospital policy

RATHDRUM, Idaho - A North Idaho man says a doctor's mistake during a common medical exam cost him money, time, and his health.

When Michael Bodenheimer, from Rathdrum, checked into Kootenai Health last fall, he was expecting a standard colonoscopy last October.

The day after his colonoscopy, he knew something was wrong when he started bleeding severely.

He was admitted back into Kootenai Health and says tests determined his doctor had accidently cut an artery during his colonoscopy the day before, while trying to remove a growth.

Michael then had to have another procedure to stop the bleeding, which required him to spend one night in the hospital.

The total cost to fix the doctor's mistake came out to be $9,092.

“All of a sudden I got the bill and I was like, wait a minute,” Bodenheimer said.

After insurance, Bodenheimer was left to pay $800.95. He says he's challenged the bill twice.

“They shouldn't have even been charging the insurance company,” Bodenheimer said.

In a letter, Kootenai Health said no write-off is recommended because Bodenheimer reviewed the risks and benefits of the examination, which included the risk of post procedure bleeding.

Bodenheimer says he'll continue to fight this, and hopes others will stand up to what he believes are unfair hospital practices.

“We need to not let stuff like this go on,” Bodenheimer said. “They're getting away with too much.”