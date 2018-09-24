Everyone safe, one detained in domestic violence situation south of CDA

BELLGROVE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home at Hamaker Rd. & Rockford Bay Rd. just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Deputies decided to call in the SWAT team as a precaution because information given in the 911 call led them to believe the situation could be particularly dangerous.

Several hours later, a man was detained and everyone inside the home got out safe.

Authorities did not explain why they believed the situation could turn violent, or how many people were in the home.