Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 15-year-old boy

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway juvenile.

The child is 15-year-old Kyle Davidson, who was last seen in Hayden on Dodd Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was at the Youth Rehabilitation Facility when he ran into the woods to the north. He has been missing since Tuesday, July 16.

After searching the property, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies expanded their search to the wider area overnight.

The child has only been in the area for one day, and has no family or friends in the area. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left the Rehabilitation Facility. He is not a danger to the public or himself, but his family alleges that this behavior is normal for him when he is moved into a new home.

If you have any information, call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300. Additionally, they encourage you to check your sheds and out buildings, as Kyle has previously broken in and hidden inside them.