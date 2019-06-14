Kootenai County says goodbye to beloved K9

Kootenai County Search and Rescue K9 Max

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Thursday was a tough day for many in Kootenai County. After many years of service, the Kootenai County Sheriff's volunteer search and rescue team said goodbye to K9 Max.

Max was trained in several areas, including human remains detection. Along with his human, Robyn, Max also served as part of the Bonner County and Spokane County search and rescue teams. He was also an Intermountain Search dog.

During his career, Max and Robyn were dispatched to help in many areas, and even spent time at the Oso mud slide.

In addition to their search and rescue efforts, the pair was also part of the Hug-A-Tree programs and helped educate youth.

Thank you for your years of service, Max!

