Kootenai County identifies man who died in mobile home fire

GARWOOD, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a mobile home fire Monday morning.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Rodney A. Bitterman.

Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire on the 19000 block of Well Road, just north of Garwood, on Monday morning.

When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. One woman was rescued, but crews were unable to enter the residence due to the extreme heat.