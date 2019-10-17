Kootenai County Deputies arrest auto theft suspect on multiple charges

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - Kootenai County Deputies pieced together two stolen vehicle reports, arresting a suspect on multiple charges.

Deputies were patrolling the Stateline area when they saw a vehicle matching the description of a stolen car in Kootenai County. There was a separate report of a stolen cargo trailer with tools from a construction site along I-90, which Deputies suspected may have been connected to this case, as well.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Bradley R. Logan. After an investigation, the Deputies arrested him for possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice.

Kootenai County Detectives and Patrol Deputies worked together to find the stolen cargo trailer, with information from interviews leading them to the Hauser Lake area on Wednesday. The cargo trailer had over $30,000 worth of construction tools.

Logan was tied to this theft as well, leading to more charges filed against him.

He is currently being held at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. He has a history of over two-dozen arrests, including crimes of grand theft, burglary, malicious injury, graffiti, theft and unlawful entry.