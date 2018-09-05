News

Kootenai County Adult Misdemeanor Probation needs public's help

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Adult Misdemeanor Probation is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of skipping out on probation.

Officials are seeking information leading to the arrest of Joshua Allen Brown.  They say Brown, 35,  absconded from probation and also has an active warrant for his arrest. 

Brown, is a 6’2, 180 pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Brown’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
 

