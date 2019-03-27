Kittitas community remembers fallen deputy at vigil

KITTITAS, Wash. - As loved ones and supporters across the entire state of Washington get ready to say goodbye to fallen Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thompson tomorrow, members of his own community came together to say 'thank you.'

The 42-year-old was gunned down in the line of duty last week. He's the first Kittitas county deputy to die in the line of duty in the last 60 years.

Dozens of people who live in the small, tight-knit community rallied around the phrase 'Kittitas Strong' Tuesday night, as they gathered in song and prayer at a candlelit vigil.

Those in attendance honored the sacrifice made by law enforcement officers everyday, and the ultimate sacrifice made by Deputy Thompson while he was protecting their community.

While heartbroken over the loss of one of their own, those who live in Kittitas county are getting through the tragedy together.

"I feel the pain around me but I think what helps me cope is just the support in this community is massive, it's massive and everybody cares so much and does so much to be there," said Kayla Gaddy.

Deputy Thompson graduated Walla Walla High School in 1995 before attending Central Washington University. He would spend the next 14 years in Kittitas county law enforcement.

He leaves behind a wife and three children. Memorial services have been planned at his alma mater tomorrow afternoon. Services start at 2:00 p.m. in the nNicholson Pavilion. It is open to the public.

