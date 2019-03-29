Kittitas Co. comes together to honor late Sheriff's Deputy

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The immense outpouring of love and support for Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Thompson was illustrated Thursday in Ellensburg.

Deputy Thompson’s memorial was held at the Central Washington University campus to honor the fallen deputy and his family, but after talking to just a few out of the thousands of people who attended, it was clear that it was about so much more. The afternoon in Ellensburg was about love, support and community.

The outpour of support was overwhelming. Hundreds of patrol cars lined Walnut Street at Central Washington University.

“It’s one big family, is the way I see it. They all came together to support one - which is amazing,” said Ryan Michael, CWU student.

“It’s pretty overwhelming to see the incredible support of law enforcement from all over the country,” said Jillian Debritz, Ellensburg resident.

Organizers said around 4,000 people attended Deputy Thompson’s memorial. Of which, about 3,000 were members of law enforcement.

“He was part of our community. Was loved by a lot of people. We’re very saddened by his loss,” said Sally Bollinger, Ellensburg resident.

While the memorial took place in Ellensburg — the love for the deputy extended beyond Kittitas County lines.

“Law enforcement officers have traveled as far away as dallas, texas. The NYPD, we’ve seen Royal Canadian Mountain Policeman,” said Kyle Foreman, Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

It was a sight that not only humbled law enforcement, but the community as well.

“I wish I didn’t have to see it, but it’s beautiful to see the true character of our community coming together for a time such as this,” Debritz said.

Those who came to pay their respects say, today should remind everyone just how much local law enforcement does to protect their community. Like deputy thompson.

“They’re just a human underneath the vest and a badge. They bleed red just like you and I,” Michael said.

“But it really is an opportunity to reflect on the gift that we have - in our community and in our law enforcement. It’s pretty humbling to see them and sacrifice that they make everyday,” Debritz said.

