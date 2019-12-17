News

KISS announces David Lee Roth as special guest at Gorge show

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 11:41 AM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 01:22 PM PST

GEORGE, Wash. - KISS announced Tuesday that fellow rock icon David Lee Roth will join them on their upcoming tour, including their stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre. 

The rock legends will play at the Gorge on Saturday, September 19. 

According to a release, the initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows and is set to continue through 2021. 

Tickets are already on sale and begin at $49.50. They can be purchased online through Live Nation

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


