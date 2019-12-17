KISS announces David Lee Roth as special guest at Gorge show
GEORGE, Wash. - KISS announced Tuesday that fellow rock icon David Lee Roth will join them on their upcoming tour, including their stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
The rock legends will play at the Gorge on Saturday, September 19.
According to a release, the initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows and is set to continue through 2021.
Tickets are already on sale and begin at $49.50. They can be purchased online through Live Nation.
