Kinnear projected to win, Cathcart and Stratton lead in Spokane City Council races

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The first round of votes counted show only one clear projected winner in the City of Spokane's city council races.

Initial tallies show Lori Kinnear will continue to represent district 2 on the Spokane City Council. ​​​Kinnear led Tony Kiepe with 68 percent of the vote in Tuesday's results.

Following the initial count, the other two open district council positions were too close to call.

Michael Cathcart led Tim Benn by 700 votes in district 1.

Karen Stratton, who currently represents district 3, also led with 52 percent of the vote to Andy Rathbun's 48 percent. Stratton led with 401 votes in the initial count.

Meantime, the race for City Council President was also too close to call. The initial count showed Cindy Wendle leading over Breean Beggs 51-48 percent.

A second round of ballots will be counted on Wednesday. You can find those election results on kxly.com once they have been reported.

RELATED: 2019 Election results

RELATED: Spokane City Council President race too close to call