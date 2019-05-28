Killian Tillie reportedly returning to Gonzaga, withdrawing from NBA Draft

Killian Tille awaits the rebound against San Francisco.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Killian Tillie is reportedly returning to Spokane to play another year for the Zags.

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman tweeted Tuesday afternoon crediting sources with the good news for GU Fans.

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie is expected to return to school, source told @Stadium. HUGE news for the Zags. If he can stay healthy, could be a guy who moves into first-round lock conversation a year from now. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 28, 2019

Tillie had until Wednesday to make a final decision on whether he would stay in the draft.

The junior only appeared in 15 games for the Zags during the '18-'19 season; he suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of the season and a partially torn ligament in his right foot in February.

He injured his left ankle in early May while in a workout with the Atlanta Hawks and ultimately pulled out of the NBA Draft Combine that week, too.

Tillie has been a key piece to three trips to the Sweet 16, two Elite Eights and an appearance at the national championship game for the Zags.

