Kids home from school? Here's a few ideas of what to do today

SPOKANE, Wash. - School closures on Wednesday left some parents scrambling for ideas of what to do with their children.

Normally, we'd encourage you to go out and play, but..... there's not quite enough snow for that.

Here are some ideas of what to do with your kids while they are out of class.

Visit Blue Zoo

The aquarium at North Town is offering a discount day. All day Wednesday, kids and their parents can purchase discounted tickets. Kid tickets are $9 and adult tickets are $12.

RELATED: Interactive aquarium 'Blue Zoo' opens in Northtown Mall

Make a big pot of soup

Here's a few recipes to get you into soup season. They are quick to prepare and good for the soul.

Herbed fresh tomato-carrot soup

Minestrone with white beans

Butternut squash soup

Head to Riverfront Park for the perfect fall family photo

A fall photo station is up at Riverfront Park and it is the perfect place to take a fall family photo. It is chilly out, so pack a scarf and a hat.

RELATED: Head to Riverfront Park for the perfect fall family photo

Pay a visit to the library and snuggle up with a good book

Is your power out? Seek warmth at the Spokane Public Library. All branches have power and internet. Pick out a good book and enjoy!

All Spokane Public Library locations are open regular hours on Wednesday, October 9. All branches have power and internet. Stay safe and warm, Spokane! — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) October 9, 2019

Visit Mobius Science Center

Spend your snow day at Mobius Children's Museum and Mobius Science Center. They are open until 5 p.m.

See the new Norman Rockwell exhibit at the MAC

Some of Norman Rockwell's most prized work is currently at the Museum of Arts and Culture.

RELATED: You can see some of Norman Rockwell's most prized work without leaving Spokane

RELATED: Spokane Public Library now offering day passes to the MAC