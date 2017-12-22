Kids cause $100,000 worth of damage at Lewiston cinema

LEWISTON, Idaho - Three kids caused $100,000 worth of damage after breaking and entering into the Orchard's Cinema Building in Lewiston on Saturday, December 9.

A 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy unlawfully entered Orchard's Cinema and damaged items inside the building. Projector lenses and movie screens were some of the items that were broken, slashed, or damaged beyond repair.

School Resource Officer Dave Gobbi took over the investigation after learning of an unrelated crime at Rosauer's, located right next ot the cinema. Gobbi collected evidence at both locations and identified the kids.

All three kids were interviewed and charged with multiple crimes at Rosauer's and the Cinema. Those charges include unlawful entry, burglary, felony malicious injury to property, criminal conspiracy, theft, and vandalism.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing this case.