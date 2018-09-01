Kids can learn about fire safety and meet firefighters at upcoming event

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department is hosting a day full of fun activities for kids to learn more about fire safety and meet some of the brave firefighters in the community.

The free Kids Junior Fire Academy returns for the second year at Spokane's River Park Square, Saturday, September 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event includes the chance to tour and see demonstrations from a ladder truck and fire engine, learn hands-only CPR, make crafts, operate a charged fire hose and learn about passenger safety from SAFE Kids Spokane. Kids can collect stamps at each activity and receive a Jr. Firefighter certificate.

The free event happens through a partnership between SFD, SAFE Kids, Mobius Children's Museum, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square.