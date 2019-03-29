News

Khalid to play Spokane Arena in July

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 12:03 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 12:17 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Khalid will make a stop in Spokane during on his Free Spirit Tour this summer. 

The tour is the first-ever arena tour for the Grammy-nominated singer.  

 

 

Khalid will play the Spokane Arena on July 9. He will also make a stop in Tacoma and Portland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at noon. Ticket prices start at $29.95. 

