Khalid to play Spokane Arena in July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Khalid will make a stop in Spokane during on his Free Spirit Tour this summer.
The tour is the first-ever arena tour for the Grammy-nominated singer.
MY FIRST ARENA TOUR!— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 29, 2019
3 years ago, I did my first show in a coffee shop.
Life is such a blessing, I love u guys, thank you so much @clairo for joining me ❤️
more info/tickets coming super super soon pic.twitter.com/RnaUmJleCl
Khalid will play the Spokane Arena on July 9. He will also make a stop in Tacoma and Portland.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at noon. Ticket prices start at $29.95.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Downriver, Creek at Qualchan golf courses to open this week
- #happylife: How one Spokane mom is encouraging her kids to save at different ages
- Spokane Valley robbery suspect armed with knife gives up after employees show their own
- Tubbs Hill closed after possible human bones found
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica to be on display in Medical Lake this summer
- Khalid to play Spokane Arena in July