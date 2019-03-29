Khalid to play Spokane Arena in July

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Musician Khalid will stop in Spokane on his first-ever arena tour.

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Musician Khalid will stop in Spokane on his first-ever arena tour.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Khalid will make a stop in Spokane during on his Free Spirit Tour this summer.

The tour is the first-ever arena tour for the Grammy-nominated singer.

MY FIRST ARENA TOUR!

3 years ago, I did my first show in a coffee shop.

Life is such a blessing, I love u guys, thank you so much @clairo for joining me ❤️

more info/tickets coming super super soon pic.twitter.com/RnaUmJleCl — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 29, 2019

Khalid will play the Spokane Arena on July 9. He will also make a stop in Tacoma and Portland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at noon. Ticket prices start at $29.95.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.