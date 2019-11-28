Keep your family safe this holiday season with these tips

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the holidays comes cooking, decorating, and lots of shopping.

That said, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a reminder to stay safe this holiday season.

When it comes to cooking, the CPSC says never leave the pan unattended. If you’re frying a turkey, you’ll want to do it outside and away from your home.

If you haven’t already put up your Christmas tree, the CPSC suggests looking for a fire resistant one if you go the artifical route. For live trees, you’ll want to make sure it stays watered.

As for toy shopping, make sure you always follow the age guidelines and safety instructions on toy packaging.