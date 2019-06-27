News

KCSO looking for two missing boys near Stateline

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 06:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 06:41 PM PDT

KCSO looking for two missing boys near Stateline

STATELINE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing boys in the Stateline area. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Henry Heidecker and 10-year-old Conner Heidecker were last seen leaving their house around 10 a.m. on thier bikes. 

The bikes are described as a black Mongoose BMX-style bike and a tie dyed colored BMX-style bike. 

If anyone has seen the two boys, they're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS