KCSO looking for two missing boys near Stateline

STATELINE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for two missing boys in the Stateline area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Henry Heidecker and 10-year-old Conner Heidecker were last seen leaving their house around 10 a.m. on thier bikes.

The bikes are described as a black Mongoose BMX-style bike and a tie dyed colored BMX-style bike.

If anyone has seen the two boys, they're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

