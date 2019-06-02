Kalispel Tribe opens RV Resort at Northern Quest

https://www.facebook.com/NorthernQuestCasinoResort/ Credit: Northern Quest

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - You won't have to "rough it" while camping this summer at the Northern Quest RV Resort.

The Kalispel Tribe opened the resort this weekend, and anticipates it'll attract thousands of guests each year.

The resort - located adjacent to the Northern Quest Resort & Casino - has 67 luxury, oversized standard and deluxe pull through RV sites, but you don't need to own an RV to stay here. There are one and two-bedroom cottages available to rent on-site.

In addition, the RV resort also has its own pool and patio, fire pits, an exercise room, and a dog park.

Click here for more information on the resort.

