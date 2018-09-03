Kaepernick the new face of Nike Just Do It campaign
In a move that's sure to draw criticism, Nike unveiled the face for its 30th anniversary of the Just Do It campaign: embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick tweeted the ad with the text "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."
Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem, which he says he did to protest racial inequality and police use of force on communities of color. Others joined the movement, which has drawn criticism from fans and attention from President Donald Trump.
Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season.
"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Nike vice president of branding Gino Fisanotti told ESPN in an article posted Monday afternoon.
