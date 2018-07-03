K-9's receive commissioning badges

OLYMPIA, Wash - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police has three new officers and they will work to help prevent conflicts between people and bears.

Three Karelian Bear Dogs received K-9 commissioning badges Friday June 29, during a ceremony in Olympia.

Jax will serve with Officer Keith Kirsch of Stevens County, Spencer with Officer Dustin Prater of Pierce County, and Colter with Officer Nicholas Jorg of Snohomish County.

WDFW says its Karelian Bear Dog Program was established to resolve conflicts between humans and cougar/bear in a non-lethal manner. In addition to tracking and assisting in hard releases, they can also detect evidence.

According to the American Kennel Club, Karelian Bear Dogs are bred to hunt large, aggressive game by themselves. They are considered a silent hunter that only barks once the game is stopped or treed.

The WDFW's Karelian Bear Dog program is funded by private donations.