Juvenile arson suspect arrested in Pullman trailer fire case

SPOKANE, Wash. - On May 21 at 10:05 am, Pullman Police and Fire responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1155 SE Professional Mall Blvd.

Pullman Fire Department firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the trailer was a total loss. Unfortunately, a dog and cat were killed.

Investigators developed probable cause for arson after they ruled out any possible accidental or natural cause.

Interviews of potential witnesses by detectives revealed admissions by a 17-year-old Pullman resident.

After additional follow up, detectives arrested the juvenile around 11:05 on Thursday morning at a residence in Pullman. The suspect was charged with Arson 1st Degree/Domestic Violence and two counts of Animal Cruelty 1st Degree/Domestic Violence.

It was found that the suspect had a relationship with a resident of the trailer which led to the domestic violence charges.

The juvenile was transferred to the custody of Whitman County Juvenile Court Officers.

