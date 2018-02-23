Juvenile arrested for making threats toward Kellogg Middle School

KELLOGG, Idaho - One juvenile was arrested Thursday night for making threats of violence toward Kellogg Middle School.

Superintendent of Kellogg School District William Woodford released the following statement:

The safety of our students and staff in the Kellogg School District remains our number one priority. Last night an arrest was made and a juvenile is in custody for making threats of violence toward Kellogg Middle School. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Department, Kellogg Police Department, Shoshone County Prosecutor's Office, and Kellogg School District personnel are working collaboratively to ensure the safety of our students and staff.