Jury sides with Gonzaga over owner of bulldog Maddie in discrimination lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury sided with Gonzaga on Friday in regard to a lawsuit against the university by the owner of a bulldog once portrayed as its unofficial mascot.

A former employee at GU, Joanne Waite was attempting to sue the university for disability discrimination, age discrimination, unfair practices to a person with a service animal and other violations.

Waite claimed Maddie was her service dog and that Gonzaga violated her rights by not allowing the bulldog at sporting events.

Waite also accused the university of using Maddie's image for multiple publications and marketing materials- for which she was never compensated.