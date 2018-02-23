Jury selected following mistrial of former police sergeant
SPOKANE, Wash. - The jury has been selected in the trial of a former Washington police sergeant charged with second-degree rape.
Gordon Ennis is charged with raping a female officer during a private party at another officer's home in October of 2015.
The trial will start on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Judge Moreno’s courtroom.
A judge declared a mistrial in June, after Ennis was accused of witness tampering by contacting law enforcement. He did not have to serve jail time.
