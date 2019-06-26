Jury finds Spokane man guilty in death of 10-month-old boy

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury found Joshua Mobley guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 10-month-old baby on Wednesday.

Mobley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in 2017 in connection to Caiden Henry's death. According to court documents, Mobley and his wife used to babysit the 10-month. When Mobley's wife and Caiden's mom went to work, Mobley would stay home and watch the child.

In 2017, Caiden's mother found the child with bruises around his forehead, cheek and ear. He also had a broken blood vessel in his left eye. When she asked Mobley's wife about them, she said she didn't know what happened and would ask Mobley about it.

According to court documents, Mobley said "Caiden must have sustained injuries by banging his head on the wood crib.'

Court documents stated Mobley watched the child again that week. He sent a text to Caiden's mom which appeared to show him sleeping in a chair. The text read, "played until he couldn't." Caiden's mom said it was unusual and that Mobley had never sent her a picture like that in the past.

That same day, Henry's mom left work to be treated for a medical condition. The Mobleys picked her up from the hospital and Caiden appeared to be sleeping in the back seat. According to court documents, Mobley told her Caiden was really tired and sleeping heavily. Mobley then carried the child into the house and placed him on the couch.

Early the next morning, Caiden's mother checked on him and found he was not breathing and was cold to the touch. Police on the scene found Caiden had obvious bruising to both his left and right cheeks, his forehead area and his stomach area.

Detectives came to Mobley's home and described him as appearing nervous, stuttering and mumbling his words. Mobley asked to speak to his attorney and was later arrested for Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Caiden's autopsy revealed multiple injuries, including hemorrhaging and bruising to the abdomen area, bruising to the back of the right lung and hemorrhaging to the brain. The medical examiner determined the manner of death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.